Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.