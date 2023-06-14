FILE - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, front center left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, front center right, after a group photo at a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dec. 4, 2019. As Trump becomes the first former president to face federal charges that could put him in jail, many Europeans are watching the case closely. But hardly a single world leader has said a word recently about the man leading the race for the Republican party nomination.