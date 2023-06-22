EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council members heard updates regarding the city’s $75,000 RISE grant during their regular meeting Tuesday and received several bids for the long-awaited reconstruction project at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and Willenborg Street.
“Feutz Contractors was the low of three bids and we are going to look to bring that back next meeting for award,” said Effingham City Engineer Luke Thoele.
The bid from Feutz Contractors Inc. came in at $534,870.80, which is significantly lower than what had been estimated for the project — $663,682.
Meanwhile, Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull recommended the council select Development Planning Partners and the 1861 Group to conduct a study and develop a plan for the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) Grant the city was awarded by the state primarily to help fund Effingham’s efforts to create more residential and workforce housing.
“They have a lot of experience in doing housing studies and plans and so forth,” he said of the Development Planning Partners. “And then the other partner that would be part of the group doing the plan would be the 1861 Group, and they would handle the economic development and policy research and strategy creation that will be part of the plan itself. The goal is to have the plan completed by the end of the year.”
In other matters, the council approved the annexation of an unincorporated property just outside of the city’s municipal boundaries east of Fourth Street and south of Rickelman Avenue, where residential developers plan to construct the North Wind Court Apartment Complex.
“They’re getting ready to start on that,” Effingham City Planner Greg Koester said.
The new apartment complex could help to alleviate the housing shortage the city has been experiencing for quite some time.
Also during the meeting, Effingham Deputy City Administrator Dennis Presley shared a proposal with the council for the expansion of the city’s cybersecurity and data system management package by authorizing a new agreement with Magoo & Associates LLC.
“I think we’re all painfully aware that there’s a growing plague of financial crimes being committed through the internet, and I think it’s particularly frustrating to all of us because very seldom does anybody ever get caught for perpetrating these crimes,” Presley said. “So the best thing that we can do is protect ourselves and take the appropriate steps to do so because the list of victims grows every day.”
The council discussed the matter and will revisit it during a future meeting.
Presley also said he expects the city’s new website to be up and running Thursday, July 6.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “We think that’ll be a good representation of the city.”
The council also heard from Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President and CEO Courtney Yockey, who provided updates on the agency that promotes economic development throughout Effingham County and asked members for an annual contribution of $110,000, a 10% increase from the previous year.
Council members discussed the matter but did not take any action regarding the request during their meeting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman introduced newly hired Public Works Department maintenance workers Richard Hoene and Elizabeth Abbott to council members.
Heuerman also noted that the city will soon be accepting bids for the installation of sprinklers and a new fire alarm system at Effingham City Hall.
In other matters, the council:
• Authorized the sale of real estate in the amount of $29,500 to Mark E. Mayhood Living Trust to redevelop in conjunction with an adjacent commercial building.
• Approved a resolution establishing the city’s budget schedule for fiscal year 2025.
• Approved a resolution allowing portions of city streets and parking lots to be closed for the EffingHAM-JAM Friday, July 21.
• Approved a resolution renewing the intergovernmental agreement with Effingham County for a term lasting three years for GIS services, with each year of the agreement costing $25,000.
• Approved change order No. 2 for the Industrial TIF Water Main Replacement project, which reflected a decrease in cost in the amount of $4,962.
• Approved the final plat for the sixth addition of the Prairie Ace Estates Subdivision.
• Approved the final plat for the fifth addition of the Effingham Business Park.
• Approved the annexation of three parcels of property located along the east side of North Third Street, just north of Evergreen Avenue. The parcels are 1114 and 1116 N. Third Street, owned by Andrew C. and Nicole E. Slavens and 1110 N. Third, owned by Rachel M. Slavens. They also annexed property east of North Fourth Street, just south of Voyles-Utz Subdivision, owned by Brad Voyles and Maura Voyles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.