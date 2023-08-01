The Effingham County Chamber announced the addition of new Lifetime Members, a prestigious investment level designed for retired executives, residents and entrepreneurs eager to support the chamber and the local community while staying active and involved.
The chamber welcomes Randy and Jane Ruholl and Randy and Kathy Jones as its newest Lifetime Members, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to advancing the Chamber's mission.
As an organization that continually fosters growth and prosperity, the Effingham County Chamber invites businesses and individuals to explore the benefits of becoming a member. Learn more about the chamber and its membership opportunities at EffinghamCountyChamber.com or reach out to Membership Director Becky Brown at 217-347-6283.
