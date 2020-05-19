By now, chances are you know the advice on protecting yourself and others from COVID-19: Keep your distance. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. And so on. But here’s something you might have overlooked: Eat healthy foods.
Eating nutritiously has always been a way to stay healthy. A healthy diet strengthens your immune system, and a strong immune system helps protect you from illness. And while no one food or diet can prevent illness or the coronavirus, eating healthy can help your body prevent, fight and recover from infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is associated with a decreased risk of many chronic diseases,” said Katharine Beberman, MS, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian with the Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group. “In addition, the immune system and stress response could be weakened by nutrient deficiency.”
What does healthy eating look like?
Of course, it’s best to keep your immune system healthy all the time, not just when a virus is going around. That means focusing on a well-balanced diet filled with nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, these nutrients can help strengthen your immune system:
Beta carotene. This can be found in plant foods like sweet potatoes, spinach and carrots.
Probiotics. These good bacteria can be found in cultured dairy products like yogurt.
Protein. This may be especially helpful in healing and recovery. You can find this in plant and animal products, such as milk, eggs, beef, chicken, fish, nuts, beans and seeds.
Vitamin A. This helps regulate the immune system and protect against infections. Look for it in broccoli, spinach, eggs or milk and cereal fortified with vitamin A.
Vitamin C. Look for this in citrus fruits. It helps the immune system by increasing the amount of antibodies in your system.
Vitamin D. Find it in fatty fish and eggs, as well as drinks fortified with vitamin D.
Vitamin E. This works as an antioxidant. Antioxidants decrease inflammation. Find vitamin E in fortified cereals, sunflower seeds, vegetable oils and peanut butter.
Zinc. This may help wounds heal. You can find it in wheat germ, beans and tofu. But zinc is best absorbed from animal sources like beef and fish.
The best way to get the nutrients your immune system needs is to include a wide variety of healthy foods in your diet.
“Start with small changes – maybe include one to two more servings of fruits and vegetables a day, or try switching out sugar-sweetened beverages for water,” Beberman said. “Making small, gradual changes is much more practical and sustainable than trying to change everything all at once.”
Healthy food choices are usually a better option than a supplement. Overloading on specific nutrients won’t give your immune system a super boost. And taking too much of some of them can actually do more harm than good.
“We can promote a strong immune system by living a healthy lifestyle, not only eating a diverse, balanced diet, but also through managing stress, being physically active and getting enough sleep,” said Beberman.
