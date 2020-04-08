Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.