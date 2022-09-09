CHICAGO (AP) — The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants has rested at the R&B singer’s trial on charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex. They concluded their case Friday after the main defense witness, Kelly co-defendant and his former business manager Derrell McDavid, ended his three days of testimony.
Prosecutors get a chance to call rebuttal witnesses and the sides would then deliver closing arguments. Jury deliberations aren’t likely to begin until next week. Kelly and McDavid are charged with fixing Kelly’s 2008 state trial by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges.
