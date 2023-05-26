FILE – DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, center, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, right, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. Prosecutors revealed in a recent indictment that while Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán serves a life sentence, his sons have steered the family business into fentanyl, establishing a network of labs churning out massive quantities of the cheap, deadly drug that they smuggle into the U.S.