The student journalists at the Daily Northwestern have come under fire twice in the past week.
First they were roundly criticized by fellow students angered by how the paper covered last week’s appearance by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an event that spurred tense protests at the Evanston campus.
Then, in an attempt to mend fences, the student editorial staff published a mea culpa on Sunday that has drawn the ire of journalists appalled that the students would apologize for what seemed to be basic journalistic practices.
Charles Whitaker, dean of Northwestern’s journalism school, said social media not only intensified the pressure the students felt about their work but bullied the editorial team at the student-led paper into apologizing.
“I think social media has ratcheted up the level of harassment that is experienced by students in student media to a degree that is unprecedented,” Whitaker said. “I also think you do have a group of students who are taking classes in critical race theory, gender studies and who are sympathetic to the notion that media has not always reflected communities of color well.
“Against that backdrop, they do this soul-searching and they come to an ill-considered conclusion that they have somehow done something wrong by practicing journalism.”
Underpinning it all is the tightrope student journalists traverse in writing about their own classmates and campuses, managing disagreement about the role and responsibilities of journalism, and confronting the historic failure of a majority white industry to fairly cover people of color and minority communities.
The Daily is an independent, nonprofit entity that is run by students, Whitaker said. It does not have a faculty adviser, nor is it overseen by the journalism school.
Troy Closson, the Daily’s editor-in-chief, hinted at those difficulties in a statement on Twitter late Monday, saying in part that the leadership’s apology “addressed some legitimate areas of growth we noticed in our reporting, but also over-corrected in others.”
Closson, a senior, is only the third black person to lead the Daily in more than 135 years.
“Being in this role and balancing our coverage and the role of this paper on campus with my racial identity — and knowing how our paper has historically failed students of color, and particularly Black students — has been incredibly challenging to navigate,” Closson said. “And our statement and the areas it fell short were largely a result of that — of how challenging it can be for marginalized students to navigate situations like those this past week while balancing our identities, roles as student journalists and positions as students at NU.”
Sessions, ousted as the nation’s top prosecutor a year ago, came to Northwestern on Nov. 5 at the invitation of the College Republicans. The Daily sent reporters and a photographer to cover Sessions’ remarks as well as the protests outside, and inside, Lutkin Hall.
The Daily reported that about 150 people demonstrated, at one point climbing through open windows and pushing through doors in an attempt to interrupt Sessions’ speech.
In the ensuing days, the Daily’s editorial staff fielded complaints about photos of the demonstrations being posted to social media, saying some protesters found that to be traumatizing and invasive. The Daily’s leadership also said some students complained about reporters using the Northwestern directory to contact them before the event and ask if they wanted to be interviewed.
In response, the Daily took down some photos from social media and removed the name of a student who demonstrated, explaining the paper did not want to make anyone vulnerable to disciplinary action by the school nor expose them to any threats.
“On one hand, as the paper of record for Northwestern, we want to ensure students, administrators and alumni understand the gravity of the events that took place Tuesday night,” the editorial team wrote. “However, we decided to prioritize the trust and safety of students who were photographed. We feel that covering traumatic events requires a different response than many other stories. While our goal is to document history and spread information, nothing is more important than ensuring that our fellow students feel safe ... We failed to do that last week, and we could not be more sorry.”
The photographer, Colin Boyle, also tweeted an apology saying he removed photos that clearly identified Northwestern students amid the conflict.
“The situation was incredibly tense and I was doing my best as a photojournalist to document what was happening so that people were aware of what students were going through when Jeff Sessions was on campus,” Boyle wrote. “I cannot begin to understand the negative impact that seeing these images cause.”
The response from fellow journalists, both in the Daily’s comment boards and on social media, was vociferous, calling the move “embarrassing.” They pointed out that if students who were contacted for interviews didn’t want to take part, they only had to say no; that people who partake in public protests surrender their right to privacy; and that the journalists covering the protests did nothing wrong and should never apologize for reporting the news.
While Whitaker disagrees with the apology, he credited the students for being sensitive to the concerns and trying to address them as best they could. He also urged their critics to be more understanding, saying the harsh backlash from other journalists has been almost as shameful as what they’ve heard from other students.
“It is very easy from a distance to castigate the Daily editors for this mea culpa,” Whitaker said. “They are still students, they’re still young, they’re still learning.”
University spokeswoman Jeri Ward said the school “does not express political opinions but supports academic freedom and inquiry.”
“Northwestern is firmly committed to supporting all viewpoints, vigorous debate and free expression on campus — abiding principles that are fundamental to all levels of our enterprise. The University also supports an independent student media and their opportunity to learn and grow. Student activists have a right to demonstrate, and student media have a right to cover them and record history,” Ward said.
A similar situation unfolded recently with the Harvard Crimson.
In September, the student paper covered a campus rally calling for the elimination of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. As part of that, staffers contacted ICE officials for comment, a request that was not answered.
Hundreds of people and multiple student groups signed a petition condemning the Crimson for asking for comment, according to the paper. Some also have called on students not to comment to the Crimson unless its policies are changed.
The student paper’s president defended its work.
“Fundamental journalistic values obligate The Crimson to allow all subjects of a story a chance to comment,” Kristine E. Guillaume wrote in a statement. “This policy demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that the individuals and institutions we write about have an opportunity to respond to criticisms in order to ensure a fair and unbiased story.”
2019 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.