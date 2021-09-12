EFFINGHAM — The Cross at the Crossroads celebrated 20 years as a symbol of spirit, faith and community Sunday, with a celebration complete with music, food, fun and prayer.
Dozens of people joined The Cross Foundation, the Rev. Roger Marshall and musicians Jordan Pride and Scott Wattles for an afternoon of fellowship alongside the massive, 198-foot-tall cross that is among the biggest and largest in the United States. Marshall, part of the organizing group that helped to secure funding for it, said as part of his opening remarks/benediction the message of the Cross remains as important now as it was 20 years ago, when it opened in the shadow of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“There is a verse in 1 Corinthians 15 where Paul writes, ‘I delivered to you of first importance,’” Marshall said. “When Paul said in the Scripture ‘I told you something that was more important than anything else I have ever told you,’ that’s worth remembering. In 1 Corinthians 15, he said, ‘I delivered to you of first importance that Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins,’ according to the Scripture. He was buried and on the third day rose again according to the Scripture. That’s the message of the Cross: forgiveness for sins.”
Marshall thought back to the night the Cross was first dedicated the Sunday following 9/11. He remembered the large crowd of cars and people who showed up that night to see the cross lit up for the first time.
“It was as if individuals came to this place on a week when they and all of us were looking for some kind of hope, some kind of light in a dark week,” Marshall said. “It was as if the entire community said, ‘This is a place, this is a symbol that gives us hope, that gives us light, that gives us the possibility of something even beyond the darkest of moments.’ That was a night that I think I will never forget.”
Organizers of the event also saw the event as a way to remind people of the inspiration the Cross could provide, whether they were driving through on Interstates 57 and 70 or they pay a visit to the complex, which includes not just the Cross, but a visitors center and a growing series of statues depicting the life of Christ.
“The most important thing (to take) is the inspiration that each individual gets from it,” said Jim Schultz, chairman of The Cross Foundation’s board of directors. “Everybody gets a different inspiration from their visualization of the Cross. We’ve had many fabulous stories of people being inspired in their own ways. It’s not about being a symbol for the city of Effingham or being a symbol of what somebody wants it to be. It’s what the person that’s accepting that symbol wants to treat that symbol as being to them.”
Kayla Deters, chairman of the event’s planning committee, added she saw the celebration as somewhere people could come, connect with their faith and enjoy time with family and friends.
“For me, it’s just fellowship,” Deters said. “(It’s) a place for people to come, connect and ultimately express their faith with the concert and being able to enjoy family.”
The event also was a chance to show off how the facility has expanded in 20 years. At first, the massive cross was the only thing that stood on the grounds. In 2005, the visitors center opened to the public, followed by public displays of the Ten Commandments that surround the cross and a growing set of sculptures. Those sculptures are scheduled to grow, with plans to build eight new statues depicting Jesus’ life from beginning to end to resurrection.
With continued expansion comes a need for additional volunteers to join those like Malia Jackson, who came to the event with her friend, Shannon McClurg. Jackson wants to see more people volunteer, and she decided to come out largely because she didn’t come to many of the events that happen at the Cross, despite her status as a volunteer. She also wanted to show off the pride that she has for the community she holds dear.
“In a way, I want to show off the community that I’m so proud of,” Jackson said.
McClurg hopes people see the idea of hope that the Cross can provide to them, whether they’re just driving by or stopping in.
“When you look into the Cross, you can find truth, light and hope,” McClurg said. “To be on dark roads and to know that there’s something more, that’s what this is all about.”
