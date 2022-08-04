GOSHEN, Indiana – An investigation into the highway crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., determined the SUV she was riding in crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car from the opposite direction and not conversely as authorities reported Wednesday.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday statement witnesses and video evidence showed that initial police reports of the accident mistakenly got the direction of the vehicles reversed.
The head-on crash killed Walorski, 58, of South Bend, Indiana, and two of her aides – Zachery Potts. 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. The sheriff’s office identified Potts as the driver of the SUV.
The driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle also died in the crash. She was identified as Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana.
The fatal crash occurred on State Route 19 near Nappanne in Northern Indiana, the geographic location of Indiana’s Second Congressional District that Walorski represented since 2013. The sheriff's office said occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and the airbags deployed.
In honor of the congresswoman, the White House ordered flags flown at half-staff for two days.
Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.
Walorski, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.
Details for this story were supplied by the Goshen, Indana, News and the Associated Press.
