Cowden couple parents of first baby born in Effingham in 2020

EFFINGHAM — The first baby born in 2020 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham was to a Cowden couple, who named their daughter, Aria.
Brycelynn Durbin, 21, and Calab Kresin, 19, are the parents of the New Year’s Day baby, Aria Hope Kresin, who arrived two weeks early. She was born at 1:27 p.m. Jan. 1, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.
The baby’s mother said her sister had a baby girl on Christmas Day two years ago, so holiday babies are becoming a trend for her family.
Durbin is the daughter of Jason and Elizabeth Durbin of Bethany; and Kresin is the son of Pam Kresin of Cowden and David Robison, deceased.
Elizabeth Durbin said having two holiday-born grandchildren just adds to the happiness of the additions.
“It’s just more reason to celebrate,” said Elizabeth Durbin. “I’m a proud Nana.”
The couple arrived at the hospital around 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve, but it was 14 hours of labor before their little bundle arrived.
“It wasn’t terrible,” she said about the labor. “We all had a feeling this would be a New Year’s baby. Even my midwife thought that too.”
Brycelynn said she had used a midwife, Melissa Wendell, throughout the pregnancy up until delivery. The baby was due Jan. 14 and if the baby didn’t come first, her labor would have been induced on Jan. 8.
“She was amazing,” said Brycelynn. “She made me feel very comfortable.”
The baby’s father, who was present for the entire process, came up with the child’s name.
“I just heard it and I liked it,” he said.
The hospital gave the couple and baby Aria a basket of goodies for being the first born at the facility in 2020. Little Aria was the only birth on Jan. 1 at St. Anthony’s.
Brycelynn is a CNA at The Manor in Shelbyville. Calab is a handyman.
