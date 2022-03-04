The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-related death of an individual in their 90s who was unvaccinated. This death brings the total number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in Effingham County to 130.
ECHD also announced that 27 new cases of COVID have been reported from Feb. 25 through March 3. Breaking down the cases over those 7 days: only 22% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 63% were completely unvaccinated, while 15% were not up to date with their vaccinations.
Reinfections accounted for 11% of all cases, of these 66.6% were not vaccinated, 33.4% were not up to date with their vaccinations, one of the reinfections was a third-time infection.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,462 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 272 deaths since Feb. 25.
ALso on Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker released an updated executive order lifting the school exclusion requirements, shifting schools back to the ordinary processes for handling infectious diseases. Now that the COVID-19 surge has subsided, schools and local health departments can return to exercising their longstanding authority to address infectious disease cases among students and staff.
The CDC and IDPH continue to strongly recommend that students, teachers, and staff stay home when they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have signs of any infectious illness, including COVID-19. Schools should also continue to recommend that close contacts stay home and will continue to coordinate with their corresponding local health department to determine whether a close contact should stay home based on CDC guidance.
“As we move forward in our fight against COVID-19, schools should continue to look to their local health departments, IDPH and the CDC for guidance in dealing with this virus as they do for all communicable diseases,” Pritzker said in a press release. “By getting vaccinated and staying home when sick or when deemed necessary by local health departments, school communities can help ensure their classrooms are a safe place for all.”
“We are at a stage in this pandemic where we have more tools than ever before to help prevent severe illness due to COVID-19, including safe and effective vaccines and new treatments,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With almost half of the entire Illinois population not only vaccinated, but boosted and up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, as well as high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of outbreaks causing severe illness is reduced. In-person learning is important for the social, emotional, and mental health of students, and schools should continue to work with their local health departments to assess risks and implement mitigations as needed to protect their students and staff.”
All schools continue to have long-standing authority under Illinois law to address confirmed, suspected, and contacts of infectious disease cases, including COVID-19. Just as they do with chickenpox, schools should send students with COVID-19 home.
