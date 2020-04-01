County fairs hurt financially by COVID-19 shutdowns

McKenzie Hamer, a member of the Newark FFA, spent some time with a crossbred sheep at the FFA Petting Zoo during the Sandwich Fair, Sept. 4, 2019, in Sandwich. The fair board's vice president, Ken Tyrrell, is also president of the state’s Association of Agricultural Fairs. He's concerned about the revenue fair boards already are losing because of events and activities at fairgrounds that have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns. He said he's optimistic the outbreak will subside in time for the summer's county fairs to go on as scheduled.