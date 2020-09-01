EFFINGHAM — With an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Effingham County, State Rep. Blaine Wilhour has asked the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker for emergency assistance to provide a state mobile testing unit for long-term care employees and residents. But the help may not be needed, according to local health administrators.
Wilhour said Effingham County long-term care facilities need targeted COVID-19 testing and quick turnaround times for test results.
“If you have to wait two to five days for a diagnosis, it’s probably too late,” Wilhour said. “So far, we have been fortunate that our long-term care facilities have not been hit hard with the rise of cases, but if we are not proactive in addressing these potential problems we might not be so lucky in the near future.”
“I’ve always advocated for a specific targeted approach,” Wilhour said. “Effingham County has become a hotbed for positive COVID-19 tests that have been reported all over the place from national media and state.
“When you look at the numbers from July 1 to today, you’re going to see 507 positive cases,” Wilhour said. “And that’s real scary.”
Wilhour said 75 percent of deaths in south and central Illinois came from long-term care facilities.
“Priority No. 1 is protecting that population, and the best way to do that is through targeted testing, especially with the rising cases here,” Wilhour said.
Wilhour said there is no time better than before an outbreak to be specifically looking at the employees and residents of long-term facilities.
“The IDPH doesn’t send their strike teams in unless there is an outbreak and by that time it’s too late,” Wilhour said.
Wilhour said now is the time to focus on the long-term facilities. He proposes a short-term solution of bringing an IDPH testing team to long-term facilities twice a week until the numbers go down to an acceptable level. He said all residents and staff should be tested whether they are symptomatic or not.
“I think it is prudent that we become very vigilant and very targeted,” Wilhour said.
During an Effingham County Health Committee meeting on Tuesday, Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said long-term care facilities should be aware of the county’s positivity rate.
“If the positivity rate in an area is 5 percent or less, the long-term care facility should be testing once a month,” Workman said. “If the positivity rate is between 5 and 10 percent, they are supposed to be testing weekly.”
Workman said if the positivity rate goes above 10 percent the long-term care facility is required to test twice a week. According to the Illinois Department of Health website, Effingham County is right at 10 percent positivity rate as of Aug. 22.
He said the IDPH has a long-term care mobile team that goes to such facilities that have had outbreaks. He said the testing team circulates in the southern part of the state.
Wilhour said he would like to see IDPH be more proactive placing a mobile team at a long-term care facility before there is an outbreak.
Will Wade, administrator at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, said he thought having the IDPH set up a mobile unit in Effingham specifically for long-term care facilities would be of no benefit to Lakeland.
“We have been doing weekly testing for sometime now,” Wade said. “I don’t think that would benefit us.”
Wade said currently Lakeland has to pay for staff testing. He isn’t sure if the state would pay the tests associated with a mobile testing unit.
“If the county positivity rate keeps going up, we are going to do testing twice a week,” Wade said. “A mobile unit would have to sit there all the time in order to facilitate all of the tests.”
“Almost all facilities are set up for testing,” Wade said. “Because we are mandated to do it.”
He said the center makes COVID assessments every shift.
“We do surveillance testing,” Wade said. “So, we test everybody.”
