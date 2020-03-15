EFFINGHAM — Stores were busy over the weekend as news of more COVID-19 cases were reported in Illinois, with one in nearby Cumberland County.
Save A Lot in Effingham was one of several stores that was seeing certain items cleared off shelves. Owner Todd Martin said some of the items the store was out of were bathroom tissue, cleaners and hand sanitizer. Popular items that also were flying off the shelves were canned goods and paper towels.
In his time as owner of the store, Martin said he has never seen anything like this.
“We are very fortunate to have great suppliers that help us to meet consumer needs and wants,” Martin said.
Ainsley Haythorne, 19, of Effingham, who was shopping at Save A Lot on Sunday, had toilet paper in her cart but said she was not stocking up on anything in particular.
Walmart started adjusting its operating hours Sunday to give associates time to restock empty shelves, as well as clean and sanitize. Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until further notice.
The virus did not stop candidates from face-to-face campaigning Sunday at the Effingham County Lincoln Day Luncheon at Heartland Gardens Banquet Hall. It did, however, prompt some adjustments. Signs reminded attendees not to shake hands and bottles of hand sanitizer were placed throughout the room.
Republican incumbent for the 107th District, Blaine Wilhour, said the coronavirus hasn’t changed his campaigning that much, other than he tries not to shake hands with those who are over 65 or may have an existing medical condition.
Kerry Wolff, who is running for U.S. Congress in the 15th District, has refrained from shaking hands with those he meets.
“If the campaign lasted a few more weeks, these type of gatherings wouldn’t happen,” Wolff said of the Primary Election Tuesday.
Rob Arnold, chair of the Effingham County Central Committee, which hosted the event, said he and his wife have continued life as mostly normal.
“The only thing that we’ve done is take hand-washing precautions,” he said.
