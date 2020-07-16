The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported the COVID-19 death of an Effingham County woman in her 80s. The department also reported the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County. They were among 25 additional deaths reported Thursday by the state, which has now had 7,251 deaths in 102 counties since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the Effingham County Health Department on Wednesday reported a new positive case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A male in his teens has had no known contact with a COVID case. He is doing well in isolation.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, addressed the shift in age ranges of positive COVID cases in a press conference Wednesday. She said young people, age ranges 10-19 and 20-29 are “having higher case rates now than ever before in this pandemic.” Ezike cautioned the virus is now being spread by youth, stating emphatically, “Young people, we need you to make responsible decisions to help us continue to keep our successes and decrease and minimize spread.”
Everyone is strongly urged to take steps to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. Individuals are asked to continue monitoring themselves for COVID symptoms. These symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If individuals are exhibiting any of these symptoms, they should contact their health care provider for further guidance.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease.
Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
On Thursday, IDPH announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths:
- Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cumberland County – 1 female 80s
- Effingham County – 1 female 80s
- Kane County – 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County – 1 female 70s
- Ogle County – 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County – 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Union County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County – 1 male 80s
- Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,006 specimens for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 9–July 15 is 3.1%. As of last night, 1,434 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
