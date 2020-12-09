The Illinois Department of Public Health and Wednesday reported five additional COVID-related deaths in Effingham County: a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and two women in their 90s.
They were among 179 additional deaths across the state reported in the previous 24 hours. The state also reported two additional Shelby County deaths: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. There have been 27 COVID-related deaths in Shelby County since the pandemic began, according to IDPH.
The Effingham County Health Department on Tuesday had reported the COVID-related deaths of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.
Wednesday's report by IDPH brings the number of deaths in Effingham County to 37 since the pandemic began.
The local department also announced 29 new positive test results as of Tuesday.
The Illinois Region 6 test positivity 7-day rolling average is 11.0% through Dec. 5, and Effingham County is at 20.7% for the same period.
For more information on Coronavirus, visit dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or effcohealth.org.
