SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Here are upcoming testing dates in Effingham and surrounding areas:
Fayette County: Thursday, Dec. 17, 8 .m. - 4 p.m. Fayette County Health Department, 416 W. Edwards St., Vandalia.
Effingham County: Saturday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Effingham County Health Department, 901 W. Virginia, Effingham.
Clay County: Sunday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Clay County Health Department, 1010 W. North Ave., Flora.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.