Dear Unit #40 Families:
Late Friday evening, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released updated communication to all school districts. To clarify the dates of school closure at this time, schools are closed starting Tuesday, March 17 and should plan to reopen on Tuesday, March 31. As the situation evolves day to day, the reopening date could change. We will continue to keep you informed.
1. Keeping students engaged in learning, especially in times of uncertainty, is of critical importance. Unit #40 will be taking affirmative steps to work with our staff and community to ensure continuity of education to children by providing remote learning opportunities; take-home packets; and other methods to keep students thinking about learning through a school closure.These are opportunities for review and practice to keep your child thinking about learning while also being mindful of excessive screen time. These activities will not be counted for grades or used in any way to impact a student’s academic standing in our school district. In addition, when possible, each day should include outdoor time to burn off your child’s extra energy and as an extension of their continued learning opportunities as suitable for your yard or a nearby park.
2. Unit #40 is working through the ISBE process to ensure that our students that are eligible for free meals will continue to receive those services during the closure period. The District’s goal is to begin providing a lunch on Tuesday, March 17th. Details will be forthcoming.
3. During the school closure period, ALL school activities will be postponed or cancelled. This includes practices, games, events, and competitions.
4. As far as making up days up, Unit #40 will utilize Tuesday (17th) and Wednesday (18th) as Emergency days. These two (2) days will be made up at the end of the year. Therefore, Friday, June 5th will be an SIP day and Monday, June 8th will be a Teacher’s Institute day. We will be amending the 2019-20 calendar in the near future.
5. The other eight (8) days Unit #40 schools are closed (March 19 – March 30) will be considered “Act of God” days and will not be made up. Unit #40 plans to seek ISBE approval for these “Act of God” days. As this is an unprecedented moment in our history, we ask for patience and understanding. We will do our best to get information out to you through the appropriate District social platforms, calling system and website. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff are the number one priority. Working together our community can get through this unfortunate situation.
Thank you
Mark E. Doan, superintendent
