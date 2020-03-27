The Effingham Unit 40 school district is preparing for possible long-term remote learning for students at all grade levels.
Superintendent Mark Doan said in a letter to parents and guardians that the current directive from Gov. J.B. Pritzker is that all schools will remain closed until April 7. Doan said the district expects to receive additional guidance in coming days that could possibly change that date.
Doan said updated school work packets and online learning opportunities and activities will be available Monday, March 30. They will be both online at www.unit40.org/emergency_information and on paper packets that can be picked up at the lunch sites between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Doan said the district is preparing for possible long-term education for students with upper level school work for junior high and high school students becoming more content-focused. Those students would also have the opportunity to seek guidance and feedback from teaching staff.
The high school learning will focus on dual credit courses initially, and high school principal Kurt Roberts will provide additional information early next week.
The district has also sent out a survey to determine technology needs for district families. The survey can be taken online at https://forms.gle/REBa1bqCuA2oaPSS8.
Doan said the district is waiting for further guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on how to address graduation requirements for seniors.
Lunches will continue to be provided while school is not in session at the following sites: Effingham High School, South Side School, in front of Kay Jeweler's, Mason Christian Church and the Edgewood Park District site. Unit 40 and Blessings in a Backpack are partnering to hand out additional food at these sites as well.
