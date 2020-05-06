Effingham Unit 40 has additional information to share in regards to both Prom and Graduation.
First, we certainly feel for the EHS Senior class as the COVID-19 situation has severely affected those time-honored events that all seniors and their families look forward to occurring in the spring.
EHS Prom
Prom will still be a school-sponsored event.
Prom has been rescheduled for Friday, July 17, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Voting for Prom Court would be online.
Details on ticket sales, etc., still need to be worked out. If Prom cannot be held on Friday, July 17, there will not be a make-up date.
Graduation
Graduation ceremony (traditional) rescheduled for Sunday, July 19, in EHS gymnasium at 2 p.m.
Graduation practice for seniors would be held Thursday, July 16 (time TBD.)
If the graduation ceremony cannot be held on Sunday, July 19, due to COVID-19 issues/governor direction, there would be some sort of “drive-up” ceremony for seniors.
Administration is working with the Effingham County Health Department on the possibility of alternate events to be held on Sunday, May 31. When more guidance is secured, additional information will be shared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.