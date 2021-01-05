The Effingham County Health Department announced the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 80s on Tuesday, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths in Effingham County to 53.
The health department also announced 23 new positive test results, bringing the total number of positive COVID cases for Effingham to 4,003. The cases announced Tuesday range in age from teens to 70s.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity seven-day rolling average was 9.1% through Jan. 2, while Effingham County was 15.5% for the same period.
The health department advises residents to stay home if you are sick or waiting on test results.
"We ask everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID by masking up properly, washing hands regularly, maintaining six feet social distancing. and avoiding large groups," the department stated.
