People from across Effingham County and beyond gathered in front of the Effingham County Building on North Fourth Street Monday to urge the Effingham County Board to support a local state representative's own plan to reopen Illinois.
The Effingham County Legislative and Personnel and Tax and Finance Committees held a unified COVID-19 disaster meeting this week, and slated on the agenda was a resolution in support of reopening the state.
However, the Effingham County Board has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday to vote on the resolution to support state Rep. Blaine Wilhour's Back to Business Plan for Illinois.
The resolution, if approved, by the board and Illinois General Assembly would only affect unincorporated areas of Effingham County.
Wilhour's three-phase 16-page plan outlines criteria designed to get business open and people back to work again.
“I don't think we can wait another week,” Effingham County Board member David Campbell said Monday. “I think our businesses have suffered enough.”
“I want to make this active immediately,” Campbell said. “This is of the utmost urgency and we need to get it done now.”
Niemann said the proposed resolution was a combined effort of multiple counties and multiple health departments. He said there was a unified effort between the counties to develop an agreed-upon reopening plan.
Board members will hold a special Effingham County Board meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. to vote on the resolution in the board's regular meeting room on the third floor of the county building. With COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, attendance is limited.
A crowd stood in front of the building Monday as attendance was limited at the meetings.
Among those urging state and local government to reopen the county and the state was Country Peddlers owner JoAnn Dittamore, her daughter Jolene Fulk of Montrose and Linda Herboth of Effingham. The three women each held signs demanding that small businesses and others be allowed to open immediately.
"We are ready to be open," Fulk said. "We've been paying our monthly rent with nothing coming in."
Dittamore said that at her antiques and craft store, social distancing measures could be taken more easily than they could at big box stores like Walmart. She said the size of her building could safely accommodate customers and would allow her to reopen without issue.
Herboth held a sign that read "It's called freedom. You can stay home. I want to work." She said it's not right that customers can shop by the hundreds in stores like Menards but cannot shop at mom-and-pop and locally owned shops.
"We don't want a handout. We just want to go to work. We want to open," Herboth said.
The women agreed that businesses like Dittamore's are suffering under the stay-at-home order and that the Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Reopen Illinois plan does not do enough to help those businesses return to operation in a timely manner.
Prtizker's stay-at-home order has also limited church services and activity, prompting the pastor of a Farina church and his wife and others to join in Monday's protest.
Bob Byers of Mason and his wife are the pastors at Keens Chapel Church in Farina. He and his wife, Brenda Byers, also held a sign during the protest, with their poster asking for churches to resume normal services. Currently, churches can only hold services with 10 people present.
"I feel like it's wrong to open the liquor establishments before you open the churches," Brenda Byers said.
"I think we're all adults and we're smart enough to take care of ourselves and the young ones we've got under us," Brenda Byers added. "We've had low incidents (of COVID-19), so I don't see a reason why we can't work and everything."
The Byers were joined by Carolyn Hollar, owner of Altamont business Hollar's Design with Style and member of Blue Point Baptist Church, and John Riley of Clay County.
Hollar said Pritzker's order goes beyond limiting worship services.
"That's where we fellowship. It's a family. I have no parents left and hardly no extended family. My church is my family," Hollar said. "Don't take that from us."
Bob Byers said Illinois government has reached beyond the barrier of church and state. He said the churches have the right to choose what they can do and the "state stops at the church door."
Riley said he fears small businesses will never go back to normal operation because of the state lockdown. He said he is especially concerned that people's right to express themselves is being taken away, especially within the church.
Riley said lawmakers like State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) have given a voice to southern Illinois communities that do not have the same COVID-19 statistics as the northern portion of the state and Chicago. Bailey and Wilhour (R-Beecher City), as well as State Rep. District 109 candidate Adam Niemerg were also among the crowd Monday.
Hollar said what frustrates her the most is the lack of confidence the government has in citizens' ability to keep themselves safe.
"For me, what we're here for, is the devaluing of ourselves. We are being devalued as humans that can think and make decisions for ourselves," Hollar said.
