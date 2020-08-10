SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 1 additional confirmed death – a Cumberland County woman in her 90s.
The state reports that three Cumberland County residents have died since the pandemic began. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,353 specimens for a total of 3,106,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 3 – August 9 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
