HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is making preparations for a continued surge of COVID-19-related hospitalizations over the next few weeks. Its chief medical officer warns that they could be pushed to their limit at the beginning of January.
Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO for St. Anthony’s, said that they have been dealing with a steady increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms since Thanksgiving. While he can’t directly blame the newly discovered omicron variant — more contagious than prior iterations of the virus — for the increase in patients, he said that the new variant on top of the still-circulating delta variant has led to a greater degree of hospitalizations than the hospital saw in prior waves.
“I can’t tell you with certainty how much of the surge right now is due to the continued spread of delta and how much is the arrival of omicron,” Jennings said. “They’re both undoubtedly going to be circulating at the same time, which is going to leave us with higher levels (of hospitalizations) than we’ve seen historically.”
The numbers countywide bear out much of what Jennings is warning about. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health show that as of Dec. 23 — just before Christmas — ICU availability throughout the county dropped to 12%, below the state’s 20% warning threshold. The percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-like illnesses has jumped to 16.2%, a bit short of the county’s delta-era peak of 21.7% in September but gaining ground with each week.
All of this leads to a precarious situation, one in which Jennings believes that the hospital could be dealing with problems at the outset of January. St. Anthony’s main staff has been busy trying to figure out possible contingency plans to try and keep as much space as they possibly can. That could range from the more mundane — semi-private rooms, larger spaces within the hospital being used for triage — to the more extreme (and unlikely) – outside tents, for instance.
Staffing could also be an issue, as the new variant may lead to an already-strained staff being spread too thin covering a large number of people, not to mention the possibility of workers being out due to positive tests.
“Manpower will be the biggest issue,” Jennings said. “If you have a large region of the state that’s affected, the people are spread too thin. There’s only so much we can handle. That’s when you really get to the breakdown (of services).”
However, he did note that omicron, despite its transmissibility, hasn’t resulted in a significant wave of hospitalizations at the front end, even if more people have it in the community at large. Jennings pointed to vaccinations as a key contributor in that, as more people county-wide are vaccinated than there were when the delta strain was the predominant cause of caseload increases.
“We do have many people who were vaccinated that were not when the other strains were circulating,” Jennings said. “There’s a few reasons why at least so far, the surge has not been as extreme as what we fear it can be.”
Vaccination will remain the key to getting through the short-term and the long-term when it comes to dealing with the virus. Data from HSHS shows that through Dec. 27 at the group’s 15 hospitals — including St. Anthony’s — out of the 244 people hospitalized with COVID symptoms, just 22% were vaccinated. In regards to more serious interventions like intensive care and ventilator usage, just 12% of the 51 people in intensive care units were vaccinated and just 7% of the 28 people on ventilators were vaccinated.
Jennings also noted that for vaccinated people who do find themselves in the hospital, their stay is an average of five days, compared to 15 days for those who are unvaccinated.
“It’s very clear that the vast majority that are hospitalized and (have) severe illness are not vaccinated,” Jennings said. “You can turn beds and have many more people (get care) if they’re vaccinated by shortening the length of stay.”
For those concerned about getting basic care at St. Anthony’s facilities, Jennings said that the hospital is doing what it can to not have to delay elective surgeries and restrict visitation. He recommended that people with issues that need to be treated in an emergency room not delay and get the care that they need immediately.
“We want to continue providing care safely,” Jennings said. “That’s why we continue to evaluate how we manage visitors (and) how we do all of these things. If someone experiencing emergency-type symptoms, do not fear coming to the emergency department. We are here to care for you safely.”
