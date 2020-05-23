Sprawling remote legislating, Restore Illinois commission bill stalls in House

SPRINGFIELD – A broad-ranging bill creating a limited oversight panel of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, temporarily delaying Freedom of Information Act law requirements and allowing the General Assembly to meet remotely during a pandemic stalled in the House on Saturday.
Senate Bill 2135 Amendment 5 fell one vote short of passage at 59-49 with 3 voting present and 7 not voting, but Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, the bill’s sponsor, put the measure on postponed consideration to potentially be considered later in the day or at a later date should session continue.
The measure would have created a Restore Illinois Collaborative Commission to “participate in and provide input on plans to revive the various sectors of the state's economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Restore Illinois is Gov. JB Pritzker’s five-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Republicans have long been asking for more legislative input on the plan.
But Republicans called the commission as written in the bill “window dressing” that wouldn’t give lawmakers input in the reopening process.
“I am certainly interested in further collaboration with the governor, I think that’s important,” Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, said during a lengthy floor debate. “But I think it is an abdication of our duty as a Legislature to leave this special session with only creating a collaborative commission or what would essentially be a task force for recommendations.”
Per the bill, the commission would consist of appointed lawmakers in collaboration with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which “may request meetings be convened to address revitalization efforts for the various sectors of the state's economy.”
Those meetings may include public participation as determined by the commission.
DCEO would also be required to provide monthly reports to the General Assembly and members of the commission regarding “current and proposed” revitalization efforts. The first report would be due July 1 and include “applicable metrics that demonstrate progress on recovery efforts” and any other information requested by the commission.
The commission would consist of 14 members, with four House members appointed by the House speaker and four senators appointed by the Senate president. The Republican minority leaders in each chamber could each approve three members.
Another controversial facet of the bill would have allowed, for the first time in state history, lawmakers to meet and vote remotely “in times of pestilence or an emergency resulting from the effects of enemy attack or threatened enemy attack.”
Committees and the full chamber would be allowed to meet remotely if the Senate president and House speaker issue a joint proclamation calling for it in response to disease or enemy attack.
The House and Senate would be required to adopt rules for such a meeting, while the bill states, “The rules of the chamber may require that a quorum of the members is physically present at the location of the session or the committee meeting.”
While Burke said the measure would be in effect only until June 2022 and would be applied only to “preserve the continuity of government” should disease or an attack make meeting impossible, she faced heated questioning, even from members of her own party.
Rep. Tim Butler, of Springfield, took particular exception, noting the body has met during the Civil War and any other number of obstacles.
Having face-to-face back-and-forth “makes this whole process better,” and enables lawmakers to come together on difficult bills, he said.
On top of that, virtual meetings are difficult, people are often talking over each other, and internet connections could be spotty.
“This is in my mind a very dangerous precedent to set when we start allowing remote voting for us,” Butler said.
Burke said there are ways to use technology to account for spotty connections, to record the action and to record votes should a lawmaker miss it due to poor connection.
The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, and the Legislative Audit Commission would all be allowed to meet remotely under the bill as well.
Regarding the Freedom of Information Act, the bill states “no public body shall be considered in violation” of FOIA law if they fail to respond within allotted timelines to any request between March 9 and 15 days after the bill is signed into law, provided the body responds within 30 days of the effective date of the bill becoming law. That date would be whenever signed by Pritzker, provided it passes both Houses.
The FOIA portion of the law would be repealed in January 2022.
During the debate, however, the governor’s office released a statement saying it did not ask for such a measure, was opposed to it and would like it to be removed from the bill.
Burke said it was a measure to “balance” the public’s right to information with “practical difficulties” of understaffed public bodies during the pandemic.
Opponents argued some public information is now more important than ever as governments take unprecedented actions to fight the spread of disease.
There were a number of other changes contained in the sprawling bill, including changes to the Park District Aquarium and Museum Act affecting how many days a zoological park must be open to the public without charge.
Another notable facet would have given the secretary of state’s office emergency authority to extend deadlines for the remainder of any health-related declaration of disaster and up to 120 days after. The law would be on the books until Jan. 1, 2021.
Those deadlines include expiration dates of driver's licenses, driving permits, identification cards, disabled parking placards and decals and vehicle registrations. It would also include expiration dates of professional licenses, registrations, certifications and commissions issued by the Secretary, including but not limited to, vehicle dealership licenses, commercial driver training school licenses, and securities, broker and investment adviser registrations.
The bill would also create a 10-person task force of members representing the Department of Insurance and the insurance industry to study business interruption insurance policies.
The group would study the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and the need for changes to business interruption insurance policies based on those impacts, including recommendations for legislation. The task force members would be unpaid and deliver a report to the governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31, 2020.
The bill also amended the Broadband Advisory Council Act, stating the council shall “study the goal of providing free access to all residents of this state to broadband service through the expansion of the state broadband competitive matching grant program.” An alternative goal is to study affordable access.
It would be due to report its findings on affordability and funding streams by January 2021.
The bill also would have put into statute measures allowing remote notarization that were included in an executive order signed by Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures would be in place until 30 days after the governor’s disaster declaration is ended.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
