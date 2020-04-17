Even before Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared Friday afternoon that all schools in the state will continue distance-learning through the end of the academic year to combat the spread of COVID-19, Unit 40 announced that the graduation ceremony for Effignham High School has been postponed.
“Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) issues Unit #40 will be postponing the EHS Graduation Ceremony planned for Sunday, May 31, 2020,” Superintedent Mark Doan wrote in a letter to parents. “It is the District’s plan to hold a graduation ceremony for the 2020 senior class when conditions permit. Additional information concerning a graduation ceremony will be shared when the situation allows and a date can be finalized.
“Because EHS plans to hold a ceremony in the future, a date has been set-up for students to pick up their cap and gown. Jostens will be handing out cap and gowns at the main EHS gymnasium entrance on Friday, April 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Please use the circle drive in front of the EHS main gymnasium entrance. Someone will meet you at your car to hand you your cap and gown. If you have not paid for your cap and gown please go to orders.jostens.com to pay online. Further information can be found on the EHS webpage and Facebook page.”
“I feel for these students,” Pritzker said during his daily press conference. “I know what that means to people who are graduating. I hope we will find ways to even celebrate at the end of the normal school year. And we find unique ways to do that online and then as soon as we are able to gather, I know there will be celebrations planned and I’m looking forward to that.”
Pritzker has not decided whether or not to extend the current stay-at-home order that expires at the end of the month or whether or not he will honor the Federal “Open Up America Again” guidelines that opens the country in three phases. Phase one of the guidelines recommends avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 followed by phase two that recommends groups of no more than 30 people should gather in a social setting.
Altamont Community High School Principal Jerry Tkachuk said that May 16 is the originally scheduled graduation date and seniors have picked up their cap and gowns for the ceremony.
“We will not have any further information or discussion until we have official word that the stay-at-home has been extended,” Tkachuk said on Friday.
Tkachuk said a meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss the school closure through the end of the school year.
Dieterich Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson announced that the district has postponed prom, the senior trip and graduation.
“Every effort will be made to reschedule graduation, prom and senior trip,” Jackson said. “Please be patient as we work through rescheduling these important events.”
The Teutopolis Unit 50 interim superintendent announced that it would take the district a few days to sort out the many schedule details, including spring activities such and promotion and graduation.
