The Effingham County Health Department announced 56 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as the department said it is seeing signs of a post-Christmas spike.
With many people returning to work or school on Monday, the health department in a news release asked that residents be "vigilant so that we don’t see further spread in our community."
"Please stay home if you are sick or waiting on test results. We ask everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID by masking up properly, washing hands regularly, maintaining six feet social distancing and avoiding large groups," the release stated.
The news comes as the state reported its lowest one-day death total in weeks.
Illinois' public health department reported Saturday 29 COVID-19-related deaths, the smallest one-day total in the state since mid-November.
Not only was the total, included in a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health, lower than any single day since Nov. 13, but it is about a quarter of the 111 deaths the state has been averaging over the past two weeks.
The latest numbers bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 16,674 and the number of cases to 975,352.
The health department also reported that there were 4,762 new confirmed and probable, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 975,352.
But the release included a potentially worrisome statistic, as well. The cases that were detected among 61,987 tests submitted on New Year's Day helped raise the statewide average positivity rate over the past week to 8.3% from 6.8% rate a week ago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity seven-day rolling average is 9% through Dec. 30, while Effingham County is 12.2% for the same period.
