The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday announced that a Shelby County resident has passed away due to complications with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The individual was a 73-year-old male from Shelbyville and was hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
He tested positive on April 24, 2020 and passed away at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. He did not have any underlying health conditions.
"We offer our condolences to the friends and family affected by this loss," the health department said in a press release. "We urge our entire community to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of this virus."
About COVID-19
COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person by respiratory droplets, which occurs when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
COVID-19 Prevention
The best ways to prevent transmission of coronavirus:
• Practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
What to do if you are sick and suspect exposure or infection of COVID-19
COVID-19 testing supplies are limited, and screenings are being performed in consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.
• Call ahead before visiting your primary care physician (family doctor) to let them know you may have or have COVID-19.
• Monitor your symptoms. Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).
• If you have a medical emergency call 9-1-1, notify the dispatch personnel that you have, or are being evaluated, for COVID-19.
• Stay home except to receive medical care.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day. This includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, keyboards, tablets, remote controls and bedside tables.
