The Effingham County Health Department received notice on Thursday of another new positive case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). A female in her 20s has had no known contact with a COVID case, and is doing well on isolation. That brings the county's total to 13 after the 12th case was reported Tuesday.
As Illinois continues Phase 4, and folks are moving about the community, especially during 4th of July activities, it is important to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, the department said in a news release.
"Also, as we see an increase in the number of cases within the community, it is important to monitor yourself for COVID symptoms. These symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for further guidance."
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your healthcare provider.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
Meanwhile, the Shelby County Health Department on Thursday announced that a 19th Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 53-year-old female is employed at a long-term care facility in an adjoining county and was tested as part of a screening process at the facility due to potential exposure. The individual was tested on July 1 and ordered to isolate. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.
About COVID-19
COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person by respiratory droplets, which occurs when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
COVID-19 Prevention
The best ways to prevent transmission of coronavirus is:
• Practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
What to do if you are sick and suspect exposure or infection of COVID-19
COVID-19 testing supplies are limited, and screenings are being performed in consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.
• Call ahead before visiting your primary care physician (family doctor) to let them know you may have or have COVID-19.
• Monitor your symptoms. Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).
• If you have a medical emergency call 9-1-1, notify the dispatch personnel that you have, or are being evaluated, for COVID-19.
• Stay home except to receive medical care.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day. This includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, keyboards, tablets, remote controls and bedside tables.
