The Shelby County Health Department on Friday announced that four additional Shelby County residents have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Shelby County now has a total of nine residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three of the new cases are all connected to the same community integrated living arrangement operated by Healthcare Management Corporation. The home has four individuals that reside there. One resident of the home tested positive and was announced yesterday as Shelby County’s fifth case. One resident tested negative and is being relocated to alternate housing. One individual that tested positive is a staff member of Healthcare Management Corporation and has been in close contact with the residents of this home.
A total of 12 individuals connected to this residence were tested and four have tested positive. Testing positive now is a 61-year-old female, a 66-year-old female and a 57-year-old female. All these individuals were tested at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. All individuals will be ordered to isolate per IDPH and CDC guidance.
Additionally, the Health Department announced the ninth positive test for a Shelby County resident who is not affiliated with the community integrated living arrangement. A 73-year-old male who is currently hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.
About COVID-19
COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person by respiratory droplets, which occurs when someone who
is sick coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease.
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
COVID-19 Prevention
The best ways to prevent transmission of coronavirus is:
• Practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
What to do if you are sick and suspect exposure or infection of COVID-19
COVID-19 testing supplies are limited, and screenings are being performed in consultation with the
Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC. Only high-risk patients that meet strict criteria are being tested at this time.
