The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Chris Baker, regional donor services executive, of Red Cross Missouri and Arkansas and Southwest/Southeast Illinois Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Final weeks for COVID-19 antibody testing
As more than a third of Americans have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Red Cross is winding down COVID-19 antibody testing for blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Through June 25, the Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination. The conclusion of Red Cross antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic.
The following blood donations opportunities are scheduled:
Flora
June 17 — 1-6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
June 28 — 2-6 p.m., Flora Public Library, 216 N. Main Street
Toledo
June 29 — 2-6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Dieterich
June 22 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
June 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 18 — 1-6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
June 19 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 21 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kemper CPA Group LLP, 810 West Jefferson
June 22 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 24 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 26 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
June 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sainte Marie
June 28 — 2-6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Kinmundy
June 18 — 1-6 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
