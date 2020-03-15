Local school officials scrambled over the weekend to develop plans to provide food and education to students as a state-ordered two-week shutdown took effect this week.
Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said in a letter to parents Saturday the district will be working with staff and the community to ensure continuity of education to children by providing remote learning opportunities, take-home packets and other methods to keep students thinking about learning during the closure, but noted they will not count as grades.
During the closure, all school activities will be postponed or cancelled including practices, events and competitions. While a couple of the missed days will be made up at the end of the year, eight days will be considered Act of God days and won’t be, pending approval from ISBE.
The letter also said the district is working through the Illinois State Board of Education to ensure students eligible for free lunch will continue to receive those services during this period. The district’s goal is to begin providing a lunch on Tuesday, March 17. Details on that are forthcoming.
Blessings in a Backpack also planned to continue to provide food to students in need.
According to board member Val DeWeese, the organization sent home its normal bags for kindergarten through fourth graders on Friday with a $15 voucher for food. Junior high and high school students received two $15 vouchers.
DeWeese said the group will be packing bags on Tuesday, and they will be ready Wednesday afternoon for pickup at Washington Savings Bank and the Ron Diehl Recreation Center.
Dieterich Unit 30 students were sent home with an e-learning packet that is expected to take the students through the days of closure.
“This package will not impact the students grade, but is meant to keep your student in an educational mindset,” Superintendent Cary Jackson said in a letter to parents.
All activities in the district will be rescheduled or canceled. Preschool and kindergarten screenings originally scheduled for March 30 will be rescheduled for a later date. The March 31 screening has yet to be determined. State testing has also been pushed back for students. However, high school graduation will continue as scheduled on May 16 and the last day of school is now scheduled for May 26 for students and May 27 for teachers.
Helping Hands supplemental food program will be available through the mandated closure. For those families already benefiting from the program, expanded services will continue throughout this time. For those that need assistance contact the school at 217-925-5248.
Beecher City School District distributed homework packets that the students can work on for a couple days.
“We will have to rethink what the next step will be if the closure is for a longer period of time,” said Superintendent Philip Lark. “We plan to provide students and parents with resources to continue their education at home through websites such as ABCYA, MobyMax, Accelerated Reader and Khan Academy.”
Lark said students will have the opportunity to receive school meals by pickup or delivery, both breakfast and lunch. All school activities such as practices and games will be postponed or canceled.
Parents Brent and Charity Bohnhoff of Dieterich said one of the biggest concerns for parents will be finding day care for children. As a result, Charity said community members are offering day care and coming together to come up with some solutions.
Another one of the Bohnhoffs’ concerns is keeping their kids away from the electronic devices while they are not in school.
“Keeping kids in the educational mindset ready to learn is a challenge,” Charity said.
LuAnn Heuerman of Teutopolis believes shutting down schools was a good idea. She said her daughter will be spending time with her aunt since schools are closed.
