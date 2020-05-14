Sarah Bush Lincoln is expanding drive-thru testing for non-symptomatic individuals in three other communities, while maintaining the drive-thru testing on the east side of the SBL campus.
Testing will be available at the SBL Tuscola Clinic, noon-5 p.m, Wednesday, May 20; SBL Newton Clinic, noon-5 p.m., Thursday, May 21; and the SBL Bonutti Clinic, Effingham, noon-6 p.m., Friday, May 22.
Those interested in being tested need to first call 217-258-7490 to preregister. Participants can arrive any time during the day. The cost of the test is $95 and there is no out-of-pocket expenses. The participant’s health insurance or the CARES Act will be billed for the service.
The staff is taking preregistration calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
People coming for testing should follow the signage when pulling into the parking lot. They will be tested inside their vehicles.
On the Sarah Bush Lincoln campus, people with last names beginning with A to M can come anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, while people with last names beginning with N to Z can come anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Any preregistered person can come from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. People coming for testing should arrive from the Loxa Road entrance and exit the same way. Follow the signage.
It generally takes 24 hours for SBL to receive the results. People who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a telephone call, while those who test negative will receive a letter in the US Mail. Please refrain from calling for your results. All test resulting is coordinated through one area in the Health Center, which is currently inundated with sorting test results.
For more information, call 217-258-7409.
