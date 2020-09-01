Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said during an Effingham County Health Committee meeting Tuesday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases has put a strain on health department staff.
“It’s really been an experience,” Workman said. “A lot of people have been working a lot of hours.”
“Contact tracing right now is quite a challenge,” Workman said.
Workman said with the county having just under 600 positive COVID cases as of Monday, the staff is constantly busy contact tracing. Thirteen new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 612, of which 341 are in isolation and 269 are recovered.
“If you have say 200 out of 600 in isolation and each one of those had four contacts go into quarantine, so that is 800 people we have to call every day,” Workman said.
“When you figure each call takes five minutes, that is a lot of time spent on the phone,” he added.
Workman said currently the department has six contact tracers. He said the department is still in the process of hiring more and taking applications.
Workman added the department is going to try to amend its contact tracing grant to allow it to hire more contact tracers.
Workman said when the department receives a new positive test, they try to reach that person within 24 hours.
“And sometimes there is challenges like disconnected telephones, someone gave us a bad number, and we’ve had cases where we tried to reach them and they were already in the hospital,” he said.
“Our goal is to reach everyone in 24 hours,” Workman said. “If you haven’t heard from us within 24 hours after testing positive, call us.”
“We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, social distance, be sure to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer,” Workman said. “Even if you’re outside and you can’t social distance, you should still be wearing a mask.”
Workman said they are encouraging people to avoid large groups.
“Whenever there is a big event, you can pretty much count on positives from that event, and enforcement of that is a challenge,” Workman said.
“I would just like to see people keep their attendees to 50 people or less,” Workman said. “The bigger the number, the more likely people in that group have COVID and are spreading it.”
