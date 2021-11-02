EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Health Department officials emphasized Tuesday the need for continued vigilance against COVID-19 in light of new information showing a stalling in the decline of coronavirus cases.
The county reported 21 new cases over the weekend, following 83 new cases in the seven days prior. The positivity rate remains at 4.8%. With conditions cooling off, cases statewide are beginning to uptick. Catherine Bailey of the ECHD said it could be a cause for concern, particularly with a vaccination rate lower than the statewide average.
“Statewide, they are starting to see an uptick in numbers and that’s because activities move indoors" as weather gets cooler, Bailey said. “Last year, we got hit really hard when activities moved indoors, so we’ll be watching that closely.”
ECHD Administrator Jeff Workman said he shares the concerns of Bailey regarding the possibility of another bump in cases this winter.
“We’re kind of concerned about what may happen going into the winter months,” Workman said. “When people are inside more, that’s usually a cause for concern.”
Bailey hopes that as more people get vaccinated, the county can avoid the large-scale wave that occurred last winter, when cases jumped to their highest levels of the pandemic. The county remains low in comparison to the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination, with 14,594 residents being fully vaccinated, amounting to 42.66% of the population.
She said that 83% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated, with 45% of people aged 18-64 receiving one or both doses of the vaccine, putting the total percentage of adults in the county fully vaccinated at 52%. For children ages 12-17, just 21% are fully vaccinated.
Bailey noted the still significant disparity in case rates among those vaccinated and unvaccinated, with 85% of all the cases in the county coming from those who are unvaccinated. She also noted that out of 25 deaths from COVID during the last three months, 18 of them came from people who were unvaccinated.
Even with a relatively low vaccination rate, Bailey said the data shows the importance of vaccination – not just for preventing deaths and hospitalizations, but for keeping infection in check.
“If you think about the fact that 42-43% (of people) are fully vaccinated, you can see that the vaccine has had an impact on the amount of people who have contracted COVID,” Bailey said.
For a variety of reasons, both personal and political, the county hasn’t been able to vaccinate as many people as officials had hoped. Workman hopes people who have questions can understand the benefits of getting the vaccine, particularly as winter comes and cases begin to rise once again.
“One of the key points is that those people who are vaccinated are at lower risk for becoming infected, lower risk for being hospitalized and lower risk for dying,” Workman said. “We’ve seen it in the national data, we’ve seen it in the state data (and) we’ve seen it in the local data.”
