The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,631 new and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and an additional 35 deaths.
As of Sunday, there have been 1,162,154 cases and 19,961 deaths related to COVID-19. As of Saturday night, 1,777 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 189 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 7 through Saturday is 3.6%. Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity was 3.8% through Feb. 11, while Effingham County was 2.7% for the same period.
Effingham County Health Department announced six new positive cases of COVID-19 over Friday and Saturday.
In the last seven days, the Effingham County Health Department has distributed 600 first vaccine doses to those aged 65 and older and 200 second doses to first responders. To date, 5,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been distributed in Effingham County and over 1,000 people are fully vaccinated.
Beginning the week of Feb. 15, local health departments and other COVID-19 vaccine providers will begin to receive a larger share of second doses to accommodate a greater number of second doses coming due, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
With federal shipments of the vaccine to Illinois remaining limited, this will mean providers will receive a smaller share of first doses. Based on federal projections of vaccine shipments, IDPH anticipates these allocations will hold steady for the next several weeks, before allocations of first doses can once again increase in March.
IDPH said it has communicated extensively with local health departments and other providers to prepare for this shift in allocations and ensure those due for second doses can receive them in a timely manner. This has included webinars, individual planning calls, and a rapid electronic notification to all vaccine providers.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second dose to be up to 95% effective. Second doses need to be administered four weeks after the first dose for those who receive the Moderna vaccine, and three weeks for those who receive Pfizer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.