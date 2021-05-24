This week the Effingham County Health Department announced that over 10,000 Effingham County residents are now fully vaccinated.
The department will have a second dose-only Moderna Clinic on Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will also be a Pfizer clinic for those aged 12 through 17 on Wednesday, June 2, from noon to 5 p.m. The department advises those eligible to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org
The Health Department received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — on male in his 50s and one male in his 60s. Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 2.5% through May 21, while Effingham County was 0.9% for the same period.
