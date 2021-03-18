Effingham County Health Department announced six new positive cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday through Thursday.
The health department also announced that over 10,000 doses of vaccine have been administered so far to Effingham County residents. Sixty-five percent of residents older than 65 have received at least one dose and 30 percent are fully vaccinated. This number will increase further by the end of the week, the department said.
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity rate was 2% through March 15, while Effingham County was 1.5% for the same period.
