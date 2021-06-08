This week the Effingham County Health Department announced there have been no new positive cases of COVID in over 30 days for the 65-plus age group.
The health department did receive confirmation of four new cases in those age 50s and younger. Of the positive cases the department is seeing, an increased proportion are hospitalized, including those in their 40s and 50s.
Last week for the first time since July 2020, Effingham County has gone one month with no new positive cases in the 65-plus age group. The department attributes that to the age group being 75% fully vaccinated and encourages those still eligible for COVID vaccinations to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The department also advises parents of 12 to 18 year olds to get their kids fully vaccinated before the start of school to avoid future quarantines.
The department will have a first- and second-dose-only Moderna clinic on Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon and a J&J “one and done” clinic on Friday, June 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 1.9% through June 5, while Effingham County was 1.2% for the same period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.