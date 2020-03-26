New money announced for COVID-19 fight as number of confirmed cases soar

Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.