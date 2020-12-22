Effingham County Health Department announced Monday the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 90s bringing the number of COVID-related deaths to 48.
The department also received notice of 51 new positive cases from Saturday through Monday. There were 15 cases on Saturday, 23 on Sunday and 13 on Monday. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to 90s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity average was 9.1% through Dec. 18, while Effingham County was 13.4% for the same period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.