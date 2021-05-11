The Effingham County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday.
The health department will have a first- and second-dose Moderna clinic on Thursday, May 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be a J&J vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 3.3% through May 8, with Effingham County at 2.8% for the same period.
