Effingham County Health Department announced 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Friday through Sunday. Cases range in age from youth to 70s.
The health department has seen a lot of COVID cases presenting with gastrointestinal issues, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting and suggests if you are experiencing these symptoms to get tested for COVID.
COVID has a wide range of possible symptoms:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
The department has a first-dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, April 15, 3 to 6 p.m., and advises those ages 18 and older to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity rate was 2.6% through April 10, while Effingham County rose to 7.5% for the same period.
