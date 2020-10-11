Effingham County Health Department received notice of eight new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The cases range in age from teens to 70s.
Statewide the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,727 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fifth consecutive day with a daily tally over 2,000. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported nine additional deaths from the disease, including a woman in her 90s from Fayette County.
Overall, Illinois has reported 319,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,984 deaths.
