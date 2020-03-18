When nations face crises, their citizens stand together – supporting each other, sharing the pain and the anxiety, sharing the apprehension and the sadness. They hug … they cry … they touch. They show love and support.
And there is no better way to show your support than with the magic power of touch. As people share all these emotions, they strengthen each other. They say to each other: You are not alone, I have your back, I am here for you … you can count on me … we will be in this together.
But with the current coronavirus crisis, the prevailing sentiments are totally different.
You are asked to stay away from anyone. You need to create a 6-foot space between you and the person next to you. No group activities. No schools. And no eating out.
But the worst part is the suspicions that are instilled in our national psyche to doubt each other. You have to look at the person next to you with a suspicious eye, since there is a chance, even a miniscule one, they are infected, and they may transmit the infection to you.
You wear gloves, you sanitize the handles of the grocery cart, the stair banister, the seat, the computer keyboard, your desk. You are not supposed to touch anyone except with the tips of the elbows. No hugs. No crying on the shoulders of anyone else. No collective emotions; only individual ones. There is nothing to bind us together in this crisis except our collective anxiety, but there is everything to make us fearful of one another.
And if you are unlucky and have traveled back home from any location, even Antarctica – which has zero virus penetration – you are still supposed to stay in isolation at your home for 14 days.
Last week I was in Egypt. After returning, I elected to stay home for 14 days as per the CDC recommendations. Now, the rumor across the area is that I have the coronavirus infection, which is totally and unequivocally not true. But no matter what you do, you can’t stop rumors like this.
Previous crises gathered us together and bound us together, but this crisis places us away from each other. We can’t have any collective emotions to support each other.
No, now everyone is for themselves. It is almost like a huge magnet with a powerful force that pushes us apart from each other.
How will this affect us? The answer is: We don’t know. Societies dealing with national crises usually grow stronger and more united than before. With this one, no one knows. But what we see so far is not good. Perhaps we will get used to using gloves, sanitizers and 6-foot separation.
If you are on a plane or a train or a bus and have the bad fortune of sneezing or coughing, you will find hundreds of eyes turning towards you with fear and, sometimes, disgust. They think you may be infected and therefore you represent a clear and present danger. For the rest of the trip you will be subjected to nonverbal, albeit, very obvious, hostile attitude from everyone around you.
These are the dynamics of relationships between people these days. We are not together any more. It seems that the 6-foot physical separation is accompanied by emotional separation as well.
We are still at the beginning of this pandemic. So, things may get worse. And with the worsening, the social fabric of the society will get unraveled. How this will affect our social interaction for the next few years, we don’t know.
What I am hoping for is that people will understand that the unusual measures are to control an unusual crisis in which a pathogen that jumps from one person to another without any regards to political or social entities or even international borders.
There is another dimension to this crisis. This virus, to some extent, showed us as nations that we are all vulnerable – no matter where we hide or where we live. The virus also showed us that we need each other.
I was heartened by the U.S. State Department, which offered assistance to Iran to fight this virus. In a situation like this we can forget our political, ethnic, religious and racial differences. So, conceptually, this crisis may, after all, allow us to be humbler and show us that we need each other.
The health authorities of the U.S. have been learning from those in China and South Korea. Saudi Arabia and Iran may help each other. But it is not clear how long-lasting this beneficial effect will be. At least for a period of time the tiny virus that can’t be seen even by a regular microscope, has given us a lesson in what we can achieve when we are together and how much we all lose if we continue the childish bickering that has been going on for centuries.
And for now, we will continue to have a 6-foot distance from the nearest person. We’ll continue to bump elbows, but not shake hands. We’ll continue to eye our neighbors and colleagues with a germ of doubt and even incrimination.
Let us hope that this crisis will not last long. I can’t wait to hug our relatives and our friends and to shake hands with my patients and take my family to dinner at a restaurant so life can go on.
But we will lose a lot if we don’t learn a thing or two from this crisis, and there is plenty to learn from it.
