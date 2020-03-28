SHUMWAY — People took advantage of the drive-thru food pantry at Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway Saturday morning.
As cars wound their way around the EFM building, volunteers kept busy bringing out groceries and loading them into vehicles. Drivers were not allowed out of their vehicles.
“You should have seen the line of cars,” Enduring Freedom Ministries Director Vickie Kight said of the pantry’s first drive-thru.
“I stayed busy putting numbers in their windows,” Kight said. “I must have walked two blocks down giving out numbers.”
The number of those seeking groceries was an increase from those who normally utilize the end-of-the-month food pantry distribution.
“We had 30 new families just today,” Kight said. “On a normal Saturday, we would have about 140 families.”
“I know we helped 720 people today,” Kight said. “I’m not sure if it’s because more people are out of work or because other food pantries aren’t open.
Kight said she saw people coming through whose company has closed and are not getting unemployment yet.
“We are the go-between when they don’t have income coming in and need food in the house,” Kight said.
Kight said deputies from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, Kight said they were limited on the number of volunteers who could be in the building at one time.
“We would normally have at least 40 volunteers working in the building,” Kight said. “Due to the coronavirus, we had to cut it down to 10 working inside.”
EFM was serving carry-out meals for those who wanted them from the soup kitchen as folks drove through to get their groceries. The ministry served 383 soup kitchen meals on Saturday.
Kight appreciates the support the ministry has been getting from the community for the food pantry. She said people have helped in a variety of ways from having can drives to just mailing a donation to EFM.
On Tuesday and Wednesday pantry days, Kight said only a couple of families are allowed at a time. Those wanting to use the pantry will have to stay in their cars and volunteers will come out and get them when it’s their time to go in the building.
Kight said any family who would like to use the pantry and soup kitchen should call Enduring Freedom Ministries for an appointment during office hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 217-868-5293 or 217-240-0059.
“If we’re under the same restrictions in April,” Kight said. “We’ll have another drive-thru pantry.”
