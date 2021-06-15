The Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of two new positive cases of COVID-19 — a teen and a male in his 20s.
The department reminds parents of 12 to 18 year olds, as well as college-bound students to get fully vaccinated before the start of school to avoid future quarantines and to meet college requirements. The department also notes you are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your final shot.
The health department will have a first- and second-dose Moderna Clinic for individuals 18 and older on Thursday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org .There will also be a Walk-In J&J Clinic for individuals 18 and older on Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed, just call 217-342-9237 when you arrive at the building. The department advises those eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity rate was 1.1% through June 12, while Effingham County was 1.5% for the same period.
