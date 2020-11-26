The Effingham County Health Department announced Wednesday the COVID-related deaths of a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s are under investigation.
The health department also received notice of 52 new positive test results.
That comes a day after the health department reported the COVID-related deaths of a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s and 75 new positive test results.
Residents testing positive range in age from younger than age 10 to 70s.
Illinois Region 6 test rolling seven-day positivity rate was 13.1% through Nov. 22, and Effingham County's was 19.1% for the same period.
